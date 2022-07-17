New Deputy Principal for Colaiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon

New Deputy Principal of Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon Hugh McGlynn
Coláiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon have announced the appointment of Hugh McGlynn to the position of Deputy Principal.
Mr McGlynn will join Mr Darren McGuinness and Ms Cora Fagan to form the new Senior Management team at the well known south Donegal secondary school.
Hugh has taught in Coláiste Cholmcille for many years as well as being Year Head to so many past and present pupils, "and is a fantastic asset to Coláiste Cholmcille".
“We look forward to our continued development in this very exciting time for our school and wish Hugh well in his new role,” a post on their facebook said.
