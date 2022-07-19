Send unwanted items to the needy instead of landfill says councillor

Cllr Patrick McGowan
A county councillor has issued a plea to sections within Donegal County Council to cooperate so that unwanted household items and toys can be directed to the needy instead of landfills.
The call came from Cllr Patrick McGowan at Monday's meeting of the council in the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny.
He asked that the council's Climate Change and Environment section work with the Community, Social and Cultural section along with the voluntary sector to come up with a scheme where unwanted furniture, toys and other useful household items can be left for collection free of charge to anyone who can use them. This was operating successfully in other countries, he claimed.
"Landfills are full of useful nearly new items, " he said.
The councillor was informed in a reply that the council will explore this initiative and will bring a report to an upcoming meeting of the Climate and Environment Strategic Policy Committee.
