Uptake of cabin baggage transfer corridor by Donegal passengers welcomed

The introduction of a cabin baggage transfer corridor between Donegal International Airport and Dublin Airport has seen hundreds of passengers avail of the new service.

Since its introduction on June 8, almost 700 passengers from Donegal have been enjoying seamless travel abroad via Dublin Airport without having to undertake additional screening upon their arrival in Dublin.

Speaking on these new arrangements, Minister with special responsibility for international travel, Hildegarde Naughton TD said it is great to see this promotion of connectivity between Dublin Airport and customers of regional airports across the country.

"As part of my regular engagement with Dublin Airport, I requested that we make the necessary arrangements to ensure that people travelling abroad from Donegal International Airport via Dublin do not have to pass through security clearance for a second time. Dublin Airport subsequently introduced a new policy to allow for seamless travel between our regional corridors.

"Since its introduction on June 8, 676 passengers travelling from Donegal Airport have benefitted from the service which allows holidaymakers and other travellers to bypass security checks at Dublin Airport if they are travelling with cabin luggage, before travelling onwards.

"Not only has it saved Dublin Airport from screening additional passengers, critically this facility has provided an improved passenger experience for families and individuals travelling from Donegal.”

She added that the route from Donegal to Dublin is of critical importance to strategic regional connectivity, one which Government is committed to safeguarding for the travelling public.

"So far in July 2022, 325 passengers availed of the cabin baggage transfer corridors and continued directly onwards to their connecting flight. A further 351 passengers avoided a second security screening in the last three weeks of June.”