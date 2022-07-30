 Public consultation on Ballybofey-Stranorlar Town Plan

Locals need to see Ballybofey and Stranorlar Town Plan
A public consultation event to give locals an opportunity to examine the forthcoming Ballybofey-Stranorlar Town Plan is to be held in September.
At the recent Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District meeting cathaoirleach, Cllr Patrick McGowan said senior management and the Forward Planning team had told him they intended to hold a drop-in day to deal with this plan in September.
He added he was a little concerned that this plan wasn't receiving the same attention as places like Buncrana and Bundoran.
"I believe there has been a change of heart now in the matter and they are going to hold a full public consultation. I think we should get an update on this because other than agreeing it verbally, there's nothing in writing."
He added there were a lot of issues to be discussed and it was important they were kept informed.
