Councillors need holiday notice

Councillors want to know when staff are on holiday
Donegal County Council has been asked to come up with a way of letting councillors know which members of staff were on holiday.
Cathaoirleach Cllr Patrick McGowan raised the issue at the recent Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District meeting.
"When staff are off they should either leave a message on their phone or maybe corporate services could come up with a way to let councillors know rather than them ringing and ringing. This should be easy enough to do. You don't want to be ringing someone if they are on their holidays," he said.
