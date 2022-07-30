Search

30 Jul 2022

Glenveagh National Park will be buzzing in August



Many exciting events on during Heritage Week too

Glenveagh National Park will be buzzing in August

August promises to be a busy month at Glenveagh National Park

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

30 Jul 2022 11:45 AM

Glenveagh National Park will be buzzing not just with nature and visitors this summer, but with a programme of public events to be hosted at this famous venue.

Throughout August, visitors will be able to engage with the history, plant and animal life through a diverse programme of events.

For bookings and enquiries for all outdoor nature events contact: glenveagh-education@housing.gov.ie

Visitors can expect to learn about topics as varied as the natural life blooming in the park with talks, guided walks and workshops on wildflowers, bats, poetry and the park's history.

Read more at https://www.glenveaghnationalpark.ie/summer-nature-events/

Here’s a snapshot of what’s on offer.

You can join their bookable events like Bat Nights, or watch out for their informal pop-up displays and guided walks on busy days.

Don't forget to visit the Outdoor Classroom on the Derrylahan Trail.

Look out for events during Heritage Week from August 13-21, an exhibition on the Derryveagh Evictions between August 19-27; walk in the footsteps of Colmcille at Gartan on August 21 and 24 or enjoy the music at their Trad weekend, August 26-27

Opening Updates

Toilets are available at the car park and castle area and information is available at the Visitors Centre and Castle Reception 9am-5pm. The Castle remains closed for tours.

The Tearoom at the castle is open from 9.30am to 5pm. The restaurant is open 10am to 5pm. The Tearoom and Restaurant are both open 7 days a week.

The Ice Cream and Coffee Takeaway Trailer at the Castle is now open Saturday and Sunday 11.30am to 5pm

Please follow all updated HSE #Covid19 guidelines during your visit

