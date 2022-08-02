Lack of public toilets in Ballybofey raises concerns

The Balor Arts Centre in Ballybofey
The ongoing embarrassing situation where Donegal's third largest town, Ballybofey, still has no public toilets was raised once again at the recent meeting of the Lifford-Stranborlar Municipal District.
Cathaoirleach Cllr Patrick McGowan said the matter had been discussed with the council's senior engineer in water and environment services, Seamus Hopkins.
"I think contact should be made again with the Balor Arts Centre [who currently provide a service] about this and perhaps extending opening hours for this facility," he said.
Mr Hopkins told the meeting he would initiative moves in relation to the toilet situation in the town
Japanese knotweed damage is not uncommon when the weed attempts to grow through the weakest points in the property foundation
Eir said the existing communications infrastructure is inadequate to serve current and forecast demand
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.