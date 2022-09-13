Search

13 Sept 2022

€190,000 for four Donegal projects

Dungloe, Ardara, Moville and Falcarragh to benefit

Dungloe, Ardara, Moville and Falcarragh to benefit

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:01 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Four Donegal projects are to receive a combined €190,000 under CLÁR.

The successful projects include Rosses Park Community Walk in Dungloe, CLG Ard an Ratha, Moville Green car park and Pobal Eascarrach Resource Centre, Falcarragh.

Under the CLÁR Programme, sports clubs, schools and community groups will receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop a range of projects that will benefit people of all ages.

Welcoming the news the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue said the CLÁR programme is important in supporting rural Ireland.

"The allocation of €190k today for four Donegal projects continues the support for our great community groups. My thanks to all the community groups staff and volunteers for the great work they do for our communities."

The investment is the latest to be delivered under Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious rural development policy.

The overall amount awarded under all measures of the 2022 CLÁR Programme is a record €12.2 million with 292 projects being supported.

Since the CLÁR programme was reintroduced in 2016, funding of over €57 million has been approved for over 2,040 projects.

