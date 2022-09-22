Culture Night returns with over 30 events taking place

Culture Night is back for 2022 with a chance to sample over 30 free and fun events across the county.

From music to comedy, theatre, art and film, there’s plenty to explore tomorrow, Friday, September 23, with loads of family-friendly offerings on the programme too.

The event is coordinated by Donegal County Council Culture Division. This exceptional night of cultural festivities takes place once a year as part of a national celebration of arts, heritage, and culture.

Council Arts Officer Traolach Ó Fionnáin said this year’s programme marks a return to live, in-person events: “All of our participating artists, venues and groups are looking forward to performing live to audiences again without restrictions.

“It will be great to see villages and towns around the county come alive with culture, creativity and the arts on Culture Night and we are delighted to see it all coming together.

“As always, all Culture Night events are free to attend which makes it a great affordable and accessible way for people to spend a Friday evening with family, friends or alone. Please check the programme in advance to find out if booking is necessary for the events you hope to go to.”

Caibleadh – Spiriti Voices From The Sea

In Letterkenny Town Park, Inishowen Carnival will present Caibleadh – Spirit Voices From The Sea (above).

The event includes large sea spirit characters such as the selkie, sea serpent, sea god and merrow, illuminated sculptures and performances by dance and street performers.

Donegal County Museum

Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny will present Living History Tours: Life in the Workhouse (6.15pm and 7.30pm).

Step back in time and hear the stories of life in County Donegal’s Workhouses during the revolutionary period from those who lived and worked there.

The Ann Doherty Collection, featuring never-before-seen, stunning photographs of people living in extraordinary situations across the world in countries such as Sierra Leone, Egypt and Italy, will also be on display.

The Donegal Vintage and Classic Car club will also be there from 6pm–8pm with their much-loved vintage vehicles. Pre-booking for Living History Tours is essential, call (074) 9124613 or email museum@donegalcoco.ie.

Turas Úr

Turas Úr is a collective of Donegal Gaeltacht visual artists, who make sculptural responses to their environment.

For Culture Night, a special illuminated sculptural exhibition will take place in the Workhouse Garden next to Donegal County Museum, with participating artists Leanne McLaughlin, Cathal McGinley, Ewan Berry, Ed Devane, Laura Nic Dhuibhir, Mickey McFadden and Máire Nic Fhearraigh.

Culture Night at the RCC

Head to the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny this Culture Night for an Animated Video Game Premiere: A New Topography of Love.

Other events include a Kids Workshop Indoor Drive-Movie from 6pm–8pm, in which families are invited to drop in and build their very own car for an indoor drive-in movie experience.

There will also be an Open Rehearsal with the Donegal Youth Orchestra and The Letterkenny Social will begin at 8pm.

Mary Toland: Custodians will also be on exhibition.

The Central Library

To celebrate Culture Night 2022, The Central Library will host various events including a Walking Tour of Historic Letterkenny at 6pm.

Esteemed local historian and author Kieran Kelly will take you on one of his legendary tours of the town, while in the library, you can enjoy a Behind The Scenes Tour, during which you can find out about the resources the library has available for you to trace Donegal ancestors or research the history of the county.

Artlink Fort Dunree

Celebrate Culture Night in the Saldanha Gallery, Fort Dunree with Drawing From The Earth: In response to The Seed That Stops The Heart, a solo exhibition by Louise Spokes, Artlink will host an experimental drawing workshop using pigments from the earth including rocks, soil, plants and flowers in the gallery space surrounded by the exquisite drawings by Spokes.

The workshop is open to all ages and abilities but places will be limited.

To book, e-mail info@artlink.ie.

And more events

Other events in this year’s programme include Right Round in the Cottage Bar, Conway’s Cabaret in Conway’s Bar, Ramelton, and the Trail of Flann O’Brien Walking Tour hosted by The Alley Theatre and the Strabane Historic Society, which culminates in Lifford Old Courthouse.

To find out more check out www.culturenight.ie