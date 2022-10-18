Could you find your perfect match at this year’s Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal’s Careers Fair?

Job fairs are like speed dating for recruiting. At a set time and place, companies and job seekers meet and try to find out if they’ll match.

With over 60 companies set to take part in this year’s Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Donegal’s Careers Fair, there could be several happy partnerships starting a fruitful new relationship.

This hybrid event, which takes place in the Letterkenny campus on Monday next, October 24, will give students and graduates the opportunity to meet recruiters either online or in-person to learn about the latest career trends and job opportunities as well as postgraduate study, placements, and internships.

Some 1,000 students are expected to visit the various stands in An Dánlann on the day which gets underway at 12 noon and runs until 3pm, where the online sessions run from 9.30am to 12pm.

The level of interest amongst exhibitors looking to attend the event has been phenomenal. Locally based companies that return year after year include Tata Consultancy Services, Randox, Sita, FinTrU, Enterprise Rent a Car, Optum, and Medisize.

Getting ready for the careers fair (l-r): Barry Breslin, welfare and equality officer ATU Donegal SU, Catherine Lyster, careers officer, ATU Donegal, Laura Harkin, HR officer, PGIM and Éanna McDermott, education and communications officer ATU Donegal SU

With the designation to university status, ATU Donegal is delighted to welcome new additions to the careers fair such as Google, EY, General Motors, and Zinkworks.

Catherine Lyster, careers officer, ATU Donegal, says she is delighted with the range and calibre of recruiters attending the 2022 ATU Donegal Hybrid Careers Fair.

"There has been a marked increase in representation by local and national employers in all sectors looking to recruit our graduates. I would advise students from all years, not just final-year students, to download the Career Fair Plus app and to come along to the fair and meet with the employers as many of them offer part-time work opportunities and internships.

"The Careers Fair Plus app also has important information on CV preparation and a list of important questions to ask at careers fairs.”

In addition to the main ATU Careers event, the ATU Donegal Careers Service has teamed up with the Co-Lab, ATU Donegal to host an Open Morning at the Co-Lab when students can meet with Co-Lab based exhibitors from 9.30am – 11.30am in advance of the main ATU Donegal Careers Fair.

Students are advised to download the Career Fair Plus app which outlines information on companies that are in attendance, book appointments with recruiters that will be only attending during the online morning sessions, and gain valuable tips on how to make the most out of a hybrid career fair.

For further information on the ATU Donegal Careers Fair, e-mail careers.donegal@atu.ie or visit the dedicated ATU Donegal Careers Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ATUDonegalCareersService