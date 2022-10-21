Barry Meehan appointed principal at Magherabeg National School

Barry Meehan from Letterkenny has been appointed the new principal of Magherabeg National School near Manorcunningham.

Barry, who is a teacher at Woodland NS in Letterkenny, will replace Bridín Farren who recently retired. He will take up his new post on Monday, November 7.

A primary school teacher for almost 20 years, Barry said being appointed principal presents a new and exciting challenge. And he paid tribute to his colleagues at Woodland NS and especially the school principal, Patricia Slevin for her help and support.

“Ms Slevin has been absolutely brilliant, not just to me, but to so many of the staff members,” Barry said.

“She’s a people person, and has been so inspiring - encouraging us to try and better ourselves and motivating us all the time.”

Barry remembers taking his first steps into teaching after being encouraged by Charlie Shiels and former Woodland NS principal Joe McNulty who were customers in the Swilly Inn where Barry was part of the bar staff.

“That’s when I began subbing and I eventually qualified with my Post Graduate Diploma in 2005.”

He taught in Woodland NS before moving to Australia back in 2007 and on his return to Donegal, took on a post at Scoil Mhuire NS in Milford. He was five years on the teaching staff there before moving back to Woodland NS in 2013.

Originally from Ashlawn in Letterkenny, Barry is a son of the late Pat and Ann Meehan. He is married to Marie and he has a step-daughter, Aoife (19) and son Charlie (4).

Very well known in sporting circles in Donegal, Barry is a talented athlete and a proud member of Letterkenny Athletic Club. He’s also a highly respected GAA coach and worked with underage teams at St. Eunan’s GAA club for several years before taking on the role as manager of the senior team in 2017.

He has also managed St. Naul’s to the 2019 Intermediate title and more recently has been a coach with Gaeil Fhánada.

He said he’s excited to be taking on his new role at Magherabeg National School.

“Bridín Farren has left a wonderful school behind her and I really do have big shoes to fill because she was so well thought of and well liked there,” he said.