Donegal Democrat/Donegal League Team of the Championship

Naomh Conaill came in under the radar and left in full voice last Saturday, clinching the Donegal SFC title, with a 1-9 to 2-5 win over St Eunan's. Martin Regan's side therefore have a healthy sprinkling of eight in the team of the championship
PLEASE CLICK ON THE ARROWS TO GO THROUGH THE TEAM
Besides the two finalists there were other players who stood out through the series.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.