Huge crowd attend Anthony Molloy book launch in the Blue Haven

The Blue Haven ballroom in Kilcar was packed for the launch of Anthony Molloy's book A Memoir on Life, Glory and Demons.

The All-Ireland winning captain, Molloy’s popularity was evident by the people from all over the county who made their way to the venue.

Stretching to over 230 pages, the book contains 15 chapters covering all of Molloy’s life.

The book’s publisher, former Meath footballer Liam Hayes, said that his company Hero Books publish between 20 and 30 books a year but felt that Anthony Molloy was the perfect project for a book. Hayes recounted the many times he met Molloy on the field and some bruising experiences and felt that the Donegal team of that time in the late ‘80s and early ‘90 was one of the greatest of the time.

Author and fellow Ardara man Frank Craig said it was a privilege and an honour for him to write the book. “The stars aligned as writing a book about Anthony Molloy was something that I would have wanted to do as he was someone I looked up to when I was younger.”

The main man, Anthony Molloy, said he was overwhelmed by the crowd who were in attendance, from Donegal and outside.

As for the book, he said it was always something that was on his mind.

“This was something that I thought about it often. Would I have the memory, then suddenly out of the blue I got a call from Liam Hayes. He said it will soon be 30 years and now is the time,” said Molloy, who added that he had knew Liam and I trusted him.”



The author Frank Craig with Anthony Molloy

He also had special praise for the author, Frank Craig. “I can’t thank Frank enough. He would come to my house and we would have a couple of tea. He would throw on a tape and lie back.

“I had very little to do with this by the way,” he laughed. “It would have been impossible to do it without Frank.”

Molloy also spoke of the demons which he encountered after the All-Ireland. He thanked all who had helped him with the book and his life, singling out John T Murrin, for his friendship over the years.

Other speakers at the launch included Ardara club chairman, John McConnell; Stephen McCahill, who organised the celebrations after the All-Ireland win.

Among the guests on the night were the two men who managed him to All-Irelands in 1982 and 1992, Tom Conaghan and Brian McEniff.

Speaking to the MC on the night, Paddy McGill of Ocean FM, Tom Conaghan said that Molloy “was a leader in his own right. All he wanted to do was play football and represent his county.

“He gave me everything he had and that was all you could ask,” said Conaghan.

All-Ireland winning manager from Brian McEniff said he first me Anthony as a 17-year-old in Sandfield and he was complaining about his knee even then.

McEniff said that after Donegal had won Ulster in 1990 Molloy had gone from the panel in 1991.

“We had a set-to. We didn’t box but we came close to it,” said McEniff. “Then an old soldier’s talk took place and he agreed to come back after Christmas. Even then he was given good advice not to play any more football,” said McEniff, who said he was the leader he needed.

“Nobody was blackguarded when Anthony was around. We wouldn’t have won the All-Ireland without him. It was so sad to see him deteriorating in the years afterwards because the knee was so bad. I think he was told that he had the knee of a 70-year-old man.

“He was the greatest of all,” said McEniff.