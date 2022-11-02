Search

02 Nov 2022

People stuffing toilet rolls down public toilets are vandalising Buncrana loos claims Cllr Rena Donaghey



Spending a penny at Shore Front or at Ned's Point just not on

People stuffing toilet rolls down public toilets are vandalising Buncrana loos claims Cllr Rena Donaghey

Toilets are being blocked in Buncrana

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

02 Nov 2022 10:45 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Spending a penny in Buncrana is getting more and more difficult these days according to two Inishowen councillors.

Cllr Rena Donaghey and Cllr Nicholas Crossan told this afternoon's Inishowen Municipal District meeting that vandalism and neglect were making it awkward for locals and visitors to use public loos in the area.

Cllr Donaghey claimed the toilets at the Shore Front were being vandalised on a regular basis

"People are stuffing toilet rolls down the toilet blocking it. We are paying people to maintain these toilets, it's out on contract and I have to say these people are not doing their job. There were a few times during the summer when we had to close the toilets. They would be better closed than to be opened and not okay.

"We need to talk to the people who got the contract to ensure those toilets are maintained to the standard that they should be at," she said.

Toilet problems in another part of the town were raised by independent councillor, Nicholas Crossan. He asked if there had been any progress in relation to the public toilets at Ned's Point.

"Ned's Point has become a very popular place for swimmers, walkers, and people out for picnics so we would certainly need toilets out there. There is a toilet block out there but for the life of me I cannot understand why they have not been updated," he said.

This was supported by Cllr Jack Murray who said this was an ongoing issue in the area.

"I was there yesterday and even though it was a horrible day there were huge crowds present and no toilet facilities. When you go there in the summer it is absolutely mobbed. It's bare bones facilities just looking for a toilet. I know there has been some toing and froing between the road and water sections in getting that done but ultimately the average citizen doesn't really care as long as it's done and in the grand scheme of things it's money well spent. You are only talking about a small amount of money to get this done for tourists and locals alike," he said.

Their call for action was supported by Cllr Johnny McGuinness who asked the council to be aware of a need for ongoing toilet facilities at Culdaff.

Matthew Byrne from the council's environment section told the meeting he would investigate the problems raised and report back to the members.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media