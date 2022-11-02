East Donegal village plan for their future

Feedback will be given next weekend from a recent community workshop on the future of two neighbouring east Donegal villages.

Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise (CAKE) invited residents, businesses, and groups to the innovative brainstorming session in the local community centre back in September.

Just shy of 100 people turned out, much to the delight of the organisers.

Members of the community were asked to have their say on what they would like to see happening in the area.

Participants stated positives such as the community spirit in the locality, its central location as well as sporting and recreational amenities.

However, there were calls for improved signage to local beauty spots such as Monellan and Dromore woods, bus shelters, and the hosting of non-sporting endevaours such as arts and crafts.

The data gathered on the night has been processed by CAKE with common interests being identified and action groups will be supported to bring these ideas to fruition. A comprehensive village plan is also a goal.

The full findings of the initial workshop will be revealed next Sunday, November 6 at 7pm.

Everyone is invited to come along and see the many findings of the initial workshop.