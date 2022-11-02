Search

02 Nov 2022

East Donegal village plan for their future

Special meeting in Killygordon next Sunday evening

East Donegal village plan for their future

A section of the large crowd that attended the initial workshop

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Nov 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Feedback will be given next weekend from a recent community workshop on the future of two neighbouring east Donegal villages.

Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise (CAKE) invited residents, businesses, and groups to the innovative brainstorming session in the local community centre back in September.

Just shy of 100 people turned out, much to the delight of the organisers.

Members of the community were asked to have their say on what they would like to see happening in the area.

Participants stated positives such as the community spirit in the locality, its central location as well as sporting and recreational amenities.

However, there were calls for improved signage to local beauty spots such as Monellan and Dromore woods, bus shelters, and the hosting of non-sporting endevaours such as arts and crafts.

The data gathered on the night has been processed by CAKE with common interests being identified and action groups will be supported to bring these ideas to fruition. A comprehensive village plan is also a goal.

The full findings of the initial workshop will be revealed next Sunday, November 6 at 7pm.

Everyone is invited to come along and see the many findings of the initial workshop.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media