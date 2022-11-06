Funeral of Jim Downey - a ‘Ballyshannon institution’

The funeral took place on Sunday morning at St Patrick’s Church Ballyshannon of Jim Downey (76), late of 8 Erne Street, or ‘Quality Street’ as he affectionately called it, a place he was born, raised and lived all of his life.

In his funeral mass, Fr Cathal O’Fearaí P.P. described Jim as a ‘Ballyshannon institution’.

For one of the Erne Town’s most cherished and respected citizens, Jim was indeed that and much more.

He described Jim “as a man of great faith and a man that was no stranger here to this chapel, to this Eucharist, which he often celebrated here. And we give thanks to God for the gift of his life.”

Reflecting on Jim’s life, Fr O’Fearraí said that Jim was born on Erne Street in May of 1946, the fourth of a family of nine. He was predeceased by his infant brother and sister Philomena and Desmond and after attending St Catherine's National School, Scoil Cathriona, he then went over to, as the boys did at the time, to St Joseph's in the Rock.

“Being small of stature, he excelled at football, preferring the safety of this pursuit to the academia of the classroom.

“On leaving school, he commenced work in McGettigan's and McGowan’s shop on Main Street. And then Michael Burke opened a dry cleaning business in the Port. And Jim went to Dungannon to train in this profession,” he told mourners.

Jim worked there throughout the sixties up until the business was sold in 1980.

Fr O’Fearraí added: “Jim was a diligent and meticulous worker. Even when he got his annual holidays he still called into work every day to check how work was progressing in his absence.

After that Jim took up a role as caretaker of the Abbey cinema, “with his jovial and friendly nature he was loved and appreciated by all and he was there until he retired in 2012”.

His love of sport continued throughout his lifetime. He played football, snooker, pool and table tennis.

His snooker years started early, joining his father Jack and brothers in the snooker club which was originally based down at the old tech down the Mall, before moving to the ‘98 hall in 1961 with he and his team reaching the All Ireland quarter final in Dundalk.

He was an avid and skilled handballer and in more recent years enjoyed the friendship and banter of the group when he was in attendance at the local tournaments.

It was also recalled at his funeral mass that he never owned or wanted a mobile phone, and had always pointed out that if anyone wanted to get in contact with him, he was either at the cinema, his house or in Doherty’s bookies.

“Jim neither rode a bike or drove a car in his lifetime but still got everywhere he wanted to go. He was a happy man and was very content among his good neighbours in Erne Street, never feeling the need to explore further afield.

“Erne Street was his place of pride and joy; he was born there, he lived there all his life, attaining the recent accolade of being the oldest male resident on the street. He reckoned it was the best street in the town of Ballyshannon and dubbed it Quality Street.

“He often said that you could be in bed and hear the 11 o’clock bell for Mass on a Sunday and still be on time for Mass.”

Predeceased by his parents John (Jack) and Margaret Downey, he is sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Danny (Celine), Noelle (Christopher RIP), Jack (Rosemary), Vivienne (Michael) Patricia (Paddy RIP) and Thomas, nieces and nephews and all extended family and friends, to whom deepest sympathy is extended.

After Funeral mass, burial took place in the Abbey Cemetery with the cortege travelling via Erne Street and The Mall on his last journey.

May he rest in peace.