Future of Buncrana’s St Patrick’s Day parade under “severe threat”

The future of Buncrana's St Patrick’s Day parade is under severe threat, it has been claimed.

St Patrick’s Day parade committee member and local councillor Nicholas Crossan is urging the people of Buncrana to attend a public meeting on Monday evening and have their say on the future of the popular annual event.

“The St Patrick's Day parade belongs to the people of Buncrana,” Cllr Crossan said. “The parade is one of the town's best loved events but we feel that now is the time to hear new ideas about how we can improve the parade and keep it fresh for the people of Buncrana for years to come.

“Two public meetings have been held already with very few people attending, which was very disappointing because we are at the stage now that without more buy-in from the public that the parade will finish, it’s as simple as that.”

Fellow committee member Mickey McHugh added: “The future of the parade is under severe threat. We need a younger generation with fresh ideas, to come forward and take over the committee to drive the parade forward for the years to come.

“St Patrick’s Day is our national day, which has been celebrated in Buncrana for over 30 years and it would be a crying shame for the parade to end like this, it really would.”

Cllr Crossan urged all sections of the community from local businesses, schools, community groups and residents to come and attend the public meeting in the Lake of Shadows Hotel on Monday, November 14 at 7pm sharp.

“I would urge everyone to attend the public meeting, to come forward and help ensure that the St Patrick’s Day parade in Buncrana continues for years to come,” Cllr Crossan concluded.