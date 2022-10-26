RACING: Robbie Power looks ahead to the National Hunt Season

Cheltenham Gold Cup winning jockey Robbie Power will not be amongst the riding fraternity for the first time in over 20 years with the National Hunt season slowly clicking into gear across Britain and Ireland.

Power, who has also enjoyed multiple Grade One success and a Grand National win, spoke exclusively to BoyleSports Horse Racing about his thoughts for what awaits across the winter and next spring.

Irish-trained horses will dominate for seasons to come

I don’t see the Irish-trained dominance continuing forever but I certainly do for the next few seasons and that’s down to a combination of things. Irish owners and trainers have been winning in the sales ring and the saying is that if you win in the sales ring, you’ll win on the track. Bringing all this competitive racing together will make it even more enticing for English owners to train their horses in Ireland because the prize money is so unbelievable and it’ll be easier for English owners to commute to Ireland and watch their horses over one weekend.

Jack Kennedy can become champion jockey if he stays fit

Obviously you’ve got the big combinations in Ireland and I think Jack Kennedy has taken on a more predominant role riding for Gordon Elliott and he’s had a fantastic summer.

I think it’s a given that Paul Townend is going to be champion jockey with Willie Mullins but Jack has actually built up quite a useful lead and if he can stay injury free then it would be no surprise to me if Jack is top jockey and nobody deserves it more because he’s been plagued with injury over the last few seasons so I’d love to see him have a clear run this year.

You’ve not been racing if you haven’t visited Navan racecourse

People need to visit Navan racecourse without a shadow of a doubt. Really knowledgable racing people go to Navan, the racing there is fantastic and for me it’s the best test for a horse ahead of Cheltenham. It’s a fair track and if you haven’t been to Navan racecourse then you haven’t been to racing.

My role with Henry de Bromhead is keeping my racing interest alive

My emotions are obviously different because I’m not riding anymore but I’ve taken up a role with Henry de Bromhead assisting in the operation so that’s given me a huge interest and I still feel competitive doing it.

I love the National Hunt season and I still look forward to it with great excitement. Okay, I won’t be riding but plotting campaigns for Henry’s horses gives me a great interest.

The future of National Hunt racing is very healthy

I definitely think that the future of the sport is looking healthy. We’ve got some very good owners in National Hunt racing in Ireland and the best horses are staying in Ireland at the moment. The prize money is exceptional and these weekends of competitive racing make it even more enticing for owners to travel over and watch their horses run over one weekend rather than being spread out over multiple weekends.