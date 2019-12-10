Will you spin the wheel at Burt's Christmas Bazaar in Donegal?

St Aengus' NS in Bridgend in Inishowen is hosting Burt's Christmas Bazaar in aid of school funds.

The festive event, which was postponed last weekend, is taking place in St Mary's Hall in Burt, on Sunday, December 15, from 3.30pm.

The Bazaar will include the usual traditional fare, including a Rickety Wheel; guess the name of the elf and guess the weight of the Christmas cake. There will also be lots of great prizes, including a draw for an iPad and hampers. There will also be crafts to buy and a visit to Santa. There will be something for everyone and patrons will be able to relax over a coffee and cake.