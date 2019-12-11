'Not acceptable to gamble with people's lives' - Lough Foyle inshore fishermen

Concerns have been expressed in Inishowen regarding Irish Water's retrieval of an acoustic doppler current profiler from the sea bed of Lough Foyle.



Speaking to Donegal Live, Liam O'Brien, spokesperson for a number of local oyster fishermen, said it was “beyond belief an unmarked concrete block” was “dropped” into Lough Foyle.



Mr O'Brien said: “It is simply beyond belief and against the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, an unmarked concrete block and associated mooring equipment was dropped onto the bed of a designated wild oyster designated area, where fishermen were actively engaged in Dredging for oysters.



“We now find that this substantial, solid object, with mooring chains (or wires) plus the doppler and its large casing, were left unmentioned and unmarked by any legally required navigational special marks for approximately four weeks, making it a potentially life threatening situation for the dredging boats and crews cannot be ignored.



“This 'Wild West' behaviour of gambling with people's lives and breaching maritime laws of the sea cannot and will not be tolerated. Such irresponsible actions only serve to emphasise Irish Water's complete disregard for the local area, its fishermen and the marine environment.



“The fishermen or any small craft navigating the inshore area might not be so lucky the next time. To that end, we are currently awaiting clarification from the respective Maritime Departments in both jurisdictions, with our complaint about the dangerous activities of the 'MV James' and Irish Water in Lough Foyle," said Mr O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien added that Irish Water's proposed sewage discharge pipe “threatens” an important local fishery.

He added: “Not alone is Irish Water's proposed sewage discharge pipe threatening the Shorewalk, bathing Waters and beaches between Moville and Greencastle, it also but also threatens the important local Fishery that exists in the vicinity of the discharge pipe.”