Donegal's Fahan Presbyterian Church hosting a special festive event as part of its 300th Anniversary Year.

Fahan Presbyterian Church is hosting a special festive event as part of its 300th Anniversary Year.



'The Way to Bethlehem' will take place from Sunday, December 15 to Sunday, December 22. It will be followed by a Carol Service at 7.30pm on December 22.



'The Way to Bethlehem' is described as a “family friendly Christmas event for school groups, youth groups” as well as other organisations and visitors of all ages.



Taking place in Fahan Presbyterian Church Hall, 'The Way to Bethlehem' will recreate the Nativity Story, with biblical costumes and artefacts. There will also be Bethlehem Inn with complimentary tea and coffee for all visitors. Admission is free.



'The Way to Bethlehem' is open from 10.00am until late, from Monday to Saturday and is open on both Sunday afternoons from 2.00pm. Everyone is warmly welcomed and admission is free.



The event is taking place in partnership with Eschol Ministries. Enquiries and group bookings to James: telephone: from Donegal 0044 78 1367 3874 and from NI 078 1367 3874. See: www.fahanchurch.org for any updates.

Fahan Presbyterian Church is located on the R238 between Derry and Buncrana at Tooban, Burnfoot.

Everyone is also encouraged to bring gifts to the Carol Service on December 22 at 7.30pm. The gifts will be going to Traveller children in the Algarve in Portugal. Almost anything that is not perishable would be welcome.