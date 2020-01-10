Deadline day for contributions to Donegal's Malin Head Visitor Management Plan

Donegal landowners unhappy with aspects of the proposed Malin Head Visitor Management Plan have been encouraged to comment on the document before its consultation period closes this afternoon.

The deadline for submissions on the draft Malin Head Visitor Management Plan, a joint Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland project, is today (Friday, January 10.)

The Management Plan, compiled by Keys and Monaghan Architects (Enniskillen) and Cooney Architects (Dublin), included proposals for several walking routes around Malin Head area.

However, landowners in the area complained they were not consulted about the walking trails and voiced concerns about the possibility and dangers of members of the public trespassing on private property.

According to Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland, the organisations facilitating the Malin Head Visitor Management Plan, they are “working with key agencies, business partners and community stakeholders to deliver a visitor management plan for Malin Head that builds on the unique heritage and culture of the area whilst leveraging its position as the most northerly signature discovery point on the Wild Atlantic Way.



“Following a period of extensive public and stakeholder consultations, design concepts have been developed and shared with the public at a number of information events at Malin Head, Malin Village, Carndonagh and Culdaff.



“We thank all who came and contributed each evening. We invite you to view a copy of this presentation together with the accompanying video which highlights what the visitor will experience and enjoy. This demonstrates the interventions that collectively deliver a unique opportunity for tourism and economic development for our community.”



Speaking to Donegal Live, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Martin McDermott said it was “vitally important” all sectors in Inishowen gave their opinion on the proposed Malin Head Visitor Management Plan.



Cllr McDermott said: “It is vitally important that we get all the comments and all the business people, the hotel sector, the B and B sector, all the sectors here in Inishowen to give their opinions, what they think, on the Visitor Management Plan. It is an opportunity for people to have their say and put their points across, so the consultants can finish up the project and it can be put forward then to the Council for planning and to move the process forward.



“After 'Star Wars' and the Irish Open, the next big phase is the Malin Head Visitor Management Plan, the development of Malin Head, to keep people in the area for longer times. What is being proposed, I think, is excellent, a really new way forward for the peninsula. It will certainly keep people here for longer periods of time and it will also give business people opportunities to build new businesses, to open new businesses, to do things during those summer months.



“The thing about Malin Head, it is not just a summer project. There are people coming to Malin all through the year, let it be December, let it be January. It has the capabilities on a bad, windy, stormy day to be as beautiful as it is on a nice summer's evening when the sun is shining bright.



“There are as many people visiting at this time of year as there are through the summer. Our numbers are increasing drastically. Fáilte Ireland have committed, the Council are committed one hundred percent, to making Malin Head on of the major visitor attractions here in County Donegal. If we can just get that push forward. Anyone with any ideas, any observations, any ideas on the plan to get them in by this Friday and we can take the process forward and we can in the next short period of time we can see the Visitor Management Plan moving forward quite quickly,” said Cllr McDermott.



Ali Farren, manager of Malin Head Community Centre reiterated Cllr McDermott's calls for stakeholders to give their opinions on the draft Malin Head Visitor Management Plan.



Mr Farren said: “It is vital that as many people as possible have their input on the proposed Malin Head Visitor Management Plan before Friday.



“Obviously, proposals, including walking trails, which are a few years down the line, will require further, detailed consultation, collaboration and co-operation and I am confident this will take place.”



The Malin Head Visitor Management Plan: Information Event Presentation Slides; Feedback Form; and Information Video can been accessed with the following link: http://www.donegalcoco.ie/community/publicconsultations/malinheadvisitormanagementplan/

Feedback and observations can be made before 4.00pm on Friday, January 10: email: MalinleadSDP@gmail.com; in writing: Community Development, Donegal County Council, Carndonagh Public Service Centre, Malin Road, Carndonagh, County Donegal.