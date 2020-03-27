Donegal firm supplying HSE and NHS with hospital scrubs in the battle against Covid-19

A Donegal clothing company is rowing in behind the effort to help healthcare workers all over Ireland in the battle to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Moville Clothing is now manufacturing hospital scrubs. The company has announced that it has changed its production processes in order to produce a top and trousers scrub set at a non-profit cost of €40 a set.

Aware that front line health care staff are risking everything and in fear of uniform shortages, the company has made the move.

And it has also paid tribute to Donegal fashion designer Edel MacBride who set up the #PledgeScrubs GoFundMe page to help this cause.

The response has been overwhelming. Edel MacBride had an original target of €1,000 but in only 15 hours donations have exceeded €15,000 and they are still coming in. Last night it had topped the €32,000 mark.

All donations will be used to make and deliver scrubs to nurses and teams dealing with the crisis of COVID-19 at this time in the HSE also in the NHS in Northern Ireland. The funds will be used on the island of Ireland and distributed directly to health care workers.

There has been a great reaction to date and the company featured on the RTE Six One news

See also €15,000 in just 15 hours - a Donegal woman's campaign to buy much-needed items for healthcare workers

The company had got a lot of positive reaction since it tweeted the developments earlier in the week.