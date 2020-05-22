Contact

Keeping in touch with Donegal's young musicians

What will you find in 'Bernie's Music Room'?

Bernie's Music Room

Bernie's Music Room is keeping in touch with Donegal's young musicians

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention.

That is certainly true of Buncrana singer / songwriter, Bernie Doherty, of The Music Box Music School.

Speaking to Inish Times from lockdown, Bernie said: “Obviously I stopped all the classes when the schools closed in response to Covid-19. However, I am now using a fun tool to keep in touch with the kids.

“It is really a virtual version of ‘Bernie’s Music Room, which arrives on social media and in your email every Monday.

“Its interactive, so clicking on any of the items and pictures in the room, leads you to activities for all ages. There is something for our Early Years children (aged 0 to six years), older singers and guitarists.

“There are great fun music tools and links for anyone interested in music and the previous week’s Music Rooms are always available on The Music Box Facebook page. Anyone who is interested can scroll back and catch up on what they may have missed,” said Bernie.

‘Bernie’s Music Room’ is a chance for children to stay engaged with music.

Bernie said: “The young musicians might find a game or a song or a music tool they enjoy.

“Of course, there is no charge. It is just nice to keep in touch. It is there whether young people attend our classes or not.

“Also, if someone is not on social media, or would prefer email, they can email me at: themusiboxireland@gmail.com and I’ll make sure they get the new ‘Bernie’s Music Room every week.”

Click here to see what is new in ‘Bernie’s Music Room’ this week.

Every item in the room has a music link / activity for either Early Years (Boogie Bugs), Singers and Guitarists or anyone interested in Music.

