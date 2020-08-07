An engaging encounter above Donegal's Ballymastocker Beach

Romance is alive and well in Donegal this summer, thankfully, because we are all in need of something to cheer us up post-

lockdown.

Staycationing in the most beautiful county in Ireland this summer, Gary Spence, took the opportunity to propose to his completely unsuspecting fiancée, Anna Kennedy, at the foot of Errigal.

The couple who come from Ballymena in County Antrim, were on their way to Inishowen, whenDonegal Live caught up with

them at the viewing spot overlooking the iconic Ballymastocker Beach in Portsalon.

A glowing Anna, who works for Fyfe’s Motor Factors, said the couple had left home on Friday, July 10, planning to climb Errigal later that day.

She added: “So, we were planning to climb Errigal on the Friday night. The whole thing was It was a complete surprise to

me. I didn’t know any of this.

“Well, when we got to the Poisoned Glen, it was very overcast, so we decided we would do the climb on Saturday instead, so

we parked our wee camper van up for the night.

“As I said, I didn’t know anything about it, but Gary had the wee backpack packed with the prosecco, glasses and strawberries

in it and the engagement ring, ready for the climb up Errigal.

“As Errigal was all overcast, Gary cooked me a wee meal of scallops and chorizo skewers and steak and ciabatta. Then it

started to rain so we went into the camper van, where he got down on one knee asked me to marry him and I said ‘Yes’, said

Anna, before playfully adding, “I had no other way home.”

Donegal Live would like to wish Gary and Anna every happiness in their future together.