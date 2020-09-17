Carndonagh Traders’ Association working together helping one another

If Deirdre Bradley’s sheer enthusiasm could influence the outcome of a decision, Carndonagh would have already scooped the prestigious ‘Ireland’s Most Enterprising Town 2020’ accolade.

Organised by Bank of Ireland, Carndonagh has been selected as a ‘2020 Begin Together’ finalist, the first step towards the ‘Ireland’s Most Enterprising Town’ title and judging begins today.

Speaking to Donegal Live in her boutique, Deirdre’s at the Diamond, Deirdre who chairs Carndonagh Traders’ Association had her fingers and toes crossed for success.

The traders’ association was established in 2018 to capitalise on the Irish Open in Ballyliffin that year.

Deirdre said: “Never did we imagine then Carndonagh Traders’ Association would be as successful as it has been. We have almost 80 members and it was absolutely brilliant during covid.

“We have a WhatsApp group with all of the members, and we spoke to all of the traders via a virtual meeting. Everyone was feeling a bit nervous and we decided we would shut Carn down. We were one of the first towns to close, a week before lockdown, and we turned our tourist office, which we had just opened three and a half weeks previously, an emergency area for traders and service providers.

“We were able to work with social welfare and were able to get forms for all people that were employed and employees, which made the transition period a wee bit easier, because it was quite frightening, and nobody knew what they were doing.

“Once we got the first week over us, we thought, ‘right we are all locked down now, but the supermarkets are going and there are places which are flat out’, so a lot of us went to supermarkets. We offered to stack shelves. We helped with social distancing. We did the trollies. All voluntary. We were all working together, and we were helping one another, including in the foodbank,” said Deirdre with evident pride in her community.

Deirdre said WhatsApp group kept traders upbeat.

She added philosophically: “We were a team. We were all in different boats, but we were all in the one storm. I just felt it was really worthwhile and very helpful.

“We used to send messages asking how people were feeling or coping. People were worried about tax bills coming in so, we have accountants in our association, we have the financial guys, the bank managers. They all rolled in and said, ‘don’t stick your head in the sand. Anyone who has anything which is worrying them, come over and see us’.

“If we had not had that group, we would have been all fighting for the same information, whereas we could all share it, and make it easier, and support one another. We knew everybody was struggling, but you felt better when you were down at the supermarket doing the trollies or lifting the litter.

“One of our traders, Tanya McLaughlin, who owns the Diamond Café, came up with the ‘Run for Heroes’ idea, which was organised by Davin Doherty, our secretary, and Elaine McColgan, our treasurer, and we raised more than €20,000 in 10 days, for PPE for frontline workers in our private nursing home, homes and hospitals and to carers. Again, that felt like we were doing some good,” said Deirdre.

The Carndonagh Traders’ Association also kept in close touch with Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce during this time.

One of the biggest things the Traders’ Association was asked to do was a request from then Minister Joe McHugh it join a task force where it could suggest ways and means to help businesses re-open after lockdown.

Deirdre said: “Minister McHugh was bringing the Carndonagh Traders’ Associations’ feedback to a Cabinet meeting with Minister Humphreys [then Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation]. We had four or five of those sessions on wages subsidy, covid payments and rates, which is a big, big thing.

“We were also working with our local TD, who I am proud to say is our new Minister for Agriculture. Charlie was fantastic, as was Donegal County Council.

“So then we got the Restart Grant and we were able to help a lot of the traders. Once that was announced, that was all fed back through our local TD and the Minister, so that was great.

“I feel if we had not had the Traders’ Association, it might have been a very lonely place and for me especially, speaking personally, I do not know if I would have got through it as easily. I thought it was really worthwhile and the feedback was immense. The WhatsApp group was tremendously uplifting,” confided Deirdre.

When the Carndonagh’s cafes and restaurants were re-opening, the WhatsApp helped in the dissemination of information.

All of the traders in Carndonagh have now re-opened post lockdown, except the pubs.

Deirdre said: “The pubs should have been open long ago. I think it is very unfair that they have been punished they way that they have been.

“We have seven publicans as members in our traders’ association and they should have been given the chance when others were allowed to open with the food, with strict, stringent regulations. I do not think it is fair that I am open, and they are not, or you can pay €9 for something to eat and have a drink. All of the pubs should have been opened at the one time. Publicans have bills to pay too, mortgages, credit card bills, electricity bills. Hopefully they will be able to open on September 21 and they will do it well,” said Deirdre.

Carndonagh won the Ulster – Connacht regional award in last year’s Enterprising Towns awards.

Deirdre said: “It was amazing, but it was hard work, but it was the best project we were ever involved in. It really brought the town together, the businesses and the community groups.

“We have now set out sights on getting the Carndonagh Voucher Scheme up and running as we approach Christmas. As traders we feel this is the time, we need the people of Inishowen to support their local shops.

“I would like to put a call out to all of the businesses have always supported all the schools and clubs. They give young people summer jobs. We really, really need your support now for the rest of 2020 and 2021. Instead of ordering online, go to a local shop and buy it. We have to keep our doors open and we cannot do it without public support,” said an optimistic Deirdre.





