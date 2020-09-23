Funding for Ramelton Mill House  as part of July Jobs Stimulus Package 

One of Donegal County Council's protected structures has received Built Heritage funding from the Government's July Jobs Stimulus package.

The Mill House in Ramelton is to receive €25,000 of the overall €1m package, announced today by Minister Malcolm Noonan, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform.

Built in 1820, the Mill House was formerly a detached three-bay three-storey house, with a two-storey split-level sanitary return, with a single-storey extension to rear.

Welcoming the grant, Michael White, chair of the Green Party Donegal said: "We have a huge wealth of built heritage in County Donegal and it is great to see this funding for Ramelton.

"We will be actively seeking other opportunities to draw funding to Donegal for heritage projects, as a way to increase employment and support Tourism.”

The July Jobs Stimulus Package 2020 aims to offset some of the effects of Covid-19 by revitalising the economy, providing protection for small businesses and getting people back to work.

It is anticipated that the total €1m funding for built heritage projects will create approximately 5,600 days’ employment for skilled built heritage contractors.

Commenting on the Built Heritage funding, Minister Noonan said: "I am delighted to announce this investment of €1m as part of the July Jobs Stimulus Package to support those working to care for our built heritage.

"The funding will ensure the completion of projects funded through the existing built heritage funding schemes, help prevent the deterioration of some of our valuable structures in urgent need of stabilisation and repair, as well as progress actions under the Climate Change Action Plan in relation to the built heritage estate.

"It will also ensure completion of projects interrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown while helping create employment for the many small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople involved in heritage-related construction activity. “

"I would like to thank the local authorities for administering this additional funding and for their ongoing assistance in administering the built heritage schemes. I would also like to acknowledge the dedication of private owners and their willingness to invest their time and money in caring for our built heritage.

"I am delighted to be able to continue investing in our built heritage, particularly during such challenging times as these," he concluded.