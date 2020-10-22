Inishowen 'out of sight and out of mind' in terms of Covid-19 testing says Cllr Albert Doherty

An urgent review is being sought of HSE Covid-19 testing in Inishowen, following the announcement the organisation plans to work in partnership with the National Ambulance Service, in the event of outbreaks in particular areas.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Councillor Albert Doherty voiced grave disappointment at what he described as the HSE's “refusal to consider the establishment of a Covid-19 testing centre in the Peninsula.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Doherty said: “The Inishowen Electoral Areas, Buncrana and Carndonagh, this week, are in the top five Covid-19 affected electoral areas in the country, with 487.3 and 442.1 positive cases per 100,000 respectively confirmed.

“My pressing for a testing location in the peninsula, even of a temporary nature was an appeal to the HSE to respond to the ever increasing local demand and need for such a centre.

“I do not question the access or the capacity of Letterkenny to serve demand. However, I do oppose is a nationwide appeal to the community not to travel and an expectancy and requirement for Inishowen families to make what can result in a three hour, close proximity return journey to Letterkenny.

“Inishowen families deserve fair treatment, and a level health playing field. I have requested Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn to pursue this matter with a parliamentary question in the Dáil. I have also written to local Minister McConalogue and Minister of Health, Mr Donnelly seeking their personal interest and support for a testing centre to be centrally located in the peninsula,” said Cllr Doherty.

The Carndonagh councillor said Inishowen retail businesses have been severely affected through an “unfair government closure ruling”.

He added: “This week, regarding the HSE's Covid-19 response, Inishowen seems to be out of sight and out of mind.

“In my role as Inishowen Municipal Cathaoirleach, I am seeking from the HSE an urgent review of present services and an increase of one community test centre for the peninsula. I will continue to press for this service to be delivered for the people of Inishowen,” Cllr Doherty concluded.

In a statement to Donegal Live, a spokesperson for the HSE said: “There are currently two community test centres in County Donegal, the main centre in Letterkenny and a temporary 'pop-up' test centre in Donegal Town. The temporary test centre in Donegal Town facilitates the population in south Donegal who could no longer leave Donegal when this county moved to Level 3 to avail of testing services in Sligo.

“The main community test centre was sited in Letterkenny due to it being a geographically central location. The population of Inishowen access the Letterkenny test centre and there is sufficient capacity at the test centre to meet the current demand.

“The HSE is aware of the increasing numbers across Donegal and takes advice from public health specialists in relation to testing requirements in particular areas.

“In the event of outbreaks in particular areas, the HSE is in a position to work in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and can mobilise testing to a particular area at short notice, based on evidence and guidance from public health specialists. The HSE will continue to review the situation on an ongoing basis both at a local and national level,” it said.





