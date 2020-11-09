Legendary calendar curtailed by coronavirus

Sadly, Covid- 19 has taken its toll on the legendary Burt, Inch and Fahan calendar, which will not be produced for 2021.

Speaking to Donegal Live, the calendar's co-organiser, Kathleen Grant said: “Sadly, we have taken this decision having taken into account the current health restrictions and the advice to stay at home and not to socially mix, which would make it impossible to cover the ground and meet the people that buy and sell this very popular yearly production.

“Lily Elder and I wish to acknowledge the solid support from our advertisers, the business fraternity for selling the calendars, the media, Paddy and Louise at BizzPrint, those that kindly allowed us to use their photos and the public for purchasing the calendar since the first one appeared in 2012.

“We are proud to tell you that this year's calendar raised €2,620 towards The Respiratory Care Unit of Letterkenny University Hospital and Parkinson's Sligo and Donegal Branch and overall the public have helped us raise over €35, 000 for deserving charities. Well done everyone. We sincerely wish everyone a safe, happy and healthy 2021,” said Kathleen.





