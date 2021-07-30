Event in memory of Martin McGuinness to take place on Donegal island

The organisers of the upcoming Chieftain’s Walk being held in memory of former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness have revealed a new route for the annual event.

Thousands have taken part in the event in the past and it is now hoped that - given last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic - there will be another huge turnout to raise funds for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation.

Confirming the new route, a spokesperson for the Foundation said: “We are delighted to confirm that the Chieftain’s Walk 2021 will take place on Sunday, August 15th on a new route at Inch Island, Co. Donegal.

“In keeping with previous years, the route reflects places that were special to Martin so we are delighted to bring the event to the beautiful surroundings of Inch island.

We are sure it will make a wonderful backdrop for another special occasion and while numbers may be restricted due to public health requirements, we hope that people will again sign up and help raise funds for the Foundation established in his name.

“Once again there will be a special memento of the day for everyone who registers and we hope as many people as possible come along to enjoy the day and help us celebrate Martin’s life and legacy.”

The spokesperson added registration cost £10 and anyone wishing to sign up could do so by visiting https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Chieftainswalk2021