13/11/2021

Newly refurbished Inishowen Co-Op's Buncrana store all set for opening today

Expert advice to be given to customers in the store

Inishowen Co Op

Inishowen Co Op's Buncrana store

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Today sees the official launch of the new refurbishment of Inishowen Co-Op Buncrana store.

The group have invested in the refurbishment of its new look store in Buncrana, to give its customers a new shopping experience, including a full refit and increased floor area given to paints, doors, flooring and clothing departments.

The team has worked hard to bring even more choice and selection to its stores while ensuring excellent customer service at all times.

Manager Sam Ramsay said: “We are committed to offering our customers the best shopping experience and took on board direct customer feedback when designing the fit-out of the store.

“The extended area gives our customers an array of extra choices including a much larger choice in white goods, flooring and Waterford Stanley stoves.”

Kieran McCarron, Assistant Manager, was also keen to thank all their loyal customers for their ongoing support.

“We would like to thank our customers who have put up with the disruption during the refurb and look forward to welcoming new customers to our new and improved store.

The Buncrana store, currently employs ten people and is one of the group's three stores in the region, which employs over 90 staff.

Set up over 50 years ago to support the farming community in Inishowen, Inishowen Co-Op now caters for the entire community with a wide range of products for the DIY enthusiast, home owner, stocking building and garden materials etc, while remaining at the centre of the farming community needs and awareness of the Co-Op ethos.

Group CEO General Manager Gareth Whitmore said: “Whilst the range of products has changed over the years to respond to the needs of the community the ethos of the Co-Op has not.

“Inishowen Co-Op strive to serve the farming and wider community and we plan to further invest in knowledge and training going forward, adapting and responding to ongoing legislation that will result in changing farming practices.

“We will remain at the forefront of supporting our farmers and wider community as we have done for the past 50 years.”

To celebrate the refurb, the Buncrana store invite everyone to join them next Saturday, with invited representatives delivering expert advice in store between 10am and 3pm.

