Luke O’Donnell plays twice for Irish U15s in Spain

Luke O’Donnell started both of the Republic of Ireland under-15s’ opening matches in the Federations Cup Tournament in Spain.
O’Donnell started and played 62 minutes of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Spain at the Estadio Municipal Los Arcos.
The Derry City player lined out for 68 minutes of Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Mexico at the Campas de Futbol Oliva Nova.
On Sunday, Reyes Lopez and Yanez Barla netted the goals for Spain.
Jason Donohue’s Ireland play Poland on Tuesday at 2pm.
O'Donnell played for his native Cockhill Celtic before signing for Derry and has forced a regular spot on the Irish squad.
