15 Dec 2021

National Tug of War success for Carndonagh

The victorious Carndonagh 640kgs team.

Carndonagh had outstanding success at the Irish Indoor Tug of War Championships on Sunday.

At the Kingscourt Community Centre in Cavan, Carndonagh swept the board.

Carndonagh are the national champions in the 560kgs and 640kgs categories while they also won the Open 620kgs competition.

Charlie Long, Jonathan Porter, Liam Douglas, Michael Devlin, Gerald Porter, Amy Porter, Gerard McLaughlin and Philip Callaghan were the 560kgs winners.

In the 640kgs class, the Carndonagh team was Cathal Porter, Cathal McLaughlin, Michael Devlin, Graham Doherty, Charlie Long, Gerald Porter, Gerard McLughlin and Philip Callaghan.

It was certainly a proud day for coach Joe Porter as he accompanied the victorious teams.

John Lynch, Jonathan Porter, Cathal Porter, Conor McLaughlin, Charlie Long, Gerald Porter, Michael Devlin and Philip Callaghan added the 620kgs Open title.

