Funding announced for 24 Donegal schools

Twenty-four Donegal schools have received funding for work as part of a €65m investment by the Department of Education.
Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced funding for 497 projects across the country under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme.
The funding includes window improvement/replacement projects in schools which will assist in managing ventilation, investment in science labs, electrical and mechanical repairs and improvements to external yards and play areas.
Funding for improvements has been granted to 24 Donegal schools
Minister Foley said the funding is being announced in January “so that schools have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022”.
“The provision of fun and engaging outside play areas is equally important in helping our students and young learners engage with each other in a Covid-19 environment.
“Today’s announcement follows on from the €62 million enhanced minor works funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.”
