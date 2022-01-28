'The worst form of justice is pretend justice' – Cllr Frank McBrearty

A Donegal county councillor has compiled what he described as “a paper to assist all those struggling for justice against the Irish State”.

Speaking to Inish Live, Cllr McBrearty said he hoped his document, titled: 'The worst form of justice is pretend justice', would help readers to try and fully understand the Irish legal system.

Cllr McBrearty added: “I hope this document goes some way to educating the reader about the complexities involved in taking on your own Government, a government which is supposed to protect your rights, rights enshrined in the Irish Constitution.

“I am sharing a small fraction of my experience and knowledge of the road I have travelled over the last 25 years and, believe me, it is only a small fraction of the struggle of my family, friends, and our staff.

“The search for justice is complicated, to say the least. There are many turns and twists on that road to justice. It can be difficult for anyone to get lawyers to come on board in cases for which the State is ultimately to blame, especially if you cannot afford to pay, just like many home owners in Donegal, and now other counties, with deleterious materials and sulphide minerals in their homes.

“Getting the right lawyers can be another logistical problem for the client, as they say 'there are horses for courses' or 'if you pay for a donkey don’t expect a race horse.,” said Cllr McBrearty.

Cllr McBrearty said his document dealt with two areas: 'Is there a case?' and the fear of lawyers their costs will be held up for years, which could lead them to bankruptcy.

He added: “The state uses every trick in the book to slow down your case and the same goes for your costs, even if your successful in a judgment or a settlement.

“Most of all there are no guarantees you are going to be successful in any litigation against the state. Even if you are successful, it does not mean the result you were expecting.

“The table of contents will guide and navigate you to anywhere in the document.

“Please don’t hesitate to ask me any questions contact: frankmcbrearty@donegalcoco.ie or in private messenger and WhatsApp.”

Click here to read 'The worst form of justice is pretend justice'.