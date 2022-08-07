Search

07 Aug 2022

Water supply disruption expected due to mains repair work on Inch

The national leakage reduction programme work is to take place  on Monday and Tuesday

Further water upgrades in Louth announced by Irish Water

The work may cause supply disruptions to Magherabeg, Inch and surrounding areas

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Aug 2022 11:23 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Mains repair work is expected to cause disruption to the water supply on Inch on Monday and Tuesday.

Irish Water says the mains repair works, which are part of the national leakage reduction programme, may cause supply disruptions to Magherabeg, Inch and surrounding areas.

The works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 4pm on Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9.

Irish Water recommends that customers allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

 

Local News

