Public meeting to be held tonight over the future of Buncrana's St Patrick's Day

A public meeting will be held tonight in Buncrana to discuss the future of the town's St Patrick's Day parade.

St Patrick’s Day parade committee member and local councillor Nicholas Crossan is urging the people of Buncrana to attend a public meeting on this evening and have their say on the future of the popular annual event.

“The St Patrick's Day parade belongs to the people of Buncrana,” Cllr Crossan said. “The parade is one of the town's best loved events but we feel that now is the time to hear new ideas about how we can improve the parade and keep it fresh for the people of Buncrana for years to come."

Cllr Crossan urged all sections of the community from local businesses, schools, community groups and residents to come and attend the public meeting in the Lake of Shadows Hotel at 7pm sharp.

“I would urge everyone to attend the public meeting, to come forward and help ensure that the St Patrick’s Day parade in Buncrana continues for years to come,” Cllr Crossan concluded.