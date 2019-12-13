Donegal man scoops prize at annual road safety awards

A Letterkenny man was honoured at the Road Safety Authority’s annual Leading Lights award ceremony for their dedication to road safety.

The awards were presented at a ceremony attended by Minister for Transport Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, at the RSA’s 12th annual ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ Awards in Croke Park.

Stephen Sweeney was named Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) Trainer of the Year. He has been a CPC Trainer since 2008, and was awarded CPC Trainer of the Year following excellent feedback from drivers who attended his training sessions.

Stephen engages with his drivers, recognises their experience and expertise and use them as a resource to help ensure key road safety messages are taken on board.

A total of 17 awards were presented by the RSA to individuals and organisations in recognition of their commitment and dedication to road safety at the ceremony.

Shane Ross, TD, Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sport said: “Huge congratulations to everyone who received an award today, I’d also like to thank you for your passion and commitment to road safety.

"I recently attended the launch of the Christmas and New Year’s road safety appeal at the National Rehabilitation Hospital, where we heard from survivors of road traffic collisions. This served as an additional reminder of why it is so important that people embrace road safety education efforts in their communities.”

Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA presented the awards saying: “Every year, we at the Road Safety Authority are delighted to be given this opportunity to recognise those doing inspiring work and ensuring the road safety message is spread throughout schools, communities, organisations and beyond.

"I want to thank this year’s winners for all they have accomplished to date. They are great reminders that small actions can make a big difference on our roads and can save lives – no matter how old or young you are you can make a difference.”

Moyagh Murdock, CEO, Road Safety Authority said: “This year we received over 100 nominations from all over the country and I’d like to thank each and every person that sent in an entry for an individual, schools, organisation or community initiative.

"Over the past few years, the judging panel and I have had the pleasure of reviewing the entries sent in from all over the country to our annual ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ Awards.

"The number and calibre of entries this year was outstanding and the judges had a very difficult task to select one winner in each category.”

This year, ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards’ were presented in the following categories: Education (Preschool, Primary, Secondary, Third Level, Community), Business, Emergency Services, Media, Road Safety Champion, Public Sector, CPC Trainer of the Year, Approved Driving Instructor, and the new category Sustainable Travel. The RSA also presented ‘Special Recognition’ Awards to a number of people or organisations who have demonstrated a commitment to road safety in their communities.