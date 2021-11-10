LUH is Ireland's second most overcrowded hospital today

Letterkenny University Hospital
There are 46 people waiting on a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.
LUH is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today.
There are 15 people on trolleys in the hospital’s Emergency Department wit a further 31 on wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Nationally, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say there are 437 admitted patients waiting for beds this morning. There are 346 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 91 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
There are currently 22 patients with Covid-19 in LUH with two of those in ICU.
