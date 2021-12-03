Search

03 Dec 2021

Case dismissed of man who gave false name after drugs found

Letterkenny courthouse

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Letterkenny man who gave a false name when arrested for a drugs offence has had his case dismissed.

Peter McGinley (34), of Glenwood Park, Letterkenny, told Gardaí that his name was ‘John McGinley’ when questioned in the early hours of February 11, 2021.

Gardaí were on patrol at 1.43am when they conducted a traffic stop at the junction of Oldtown and Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

Two males exited the vehicle, a taxi, before Gardaí approached.

Gardaí saw McGinley discard something from his pocket. He put his foot over the object, a red blue and red plastic wrapping containing white powder, which was later confirmed to be cocaine.

McGinley and his friend, as well as the vehicle, were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

More white powder was recovered during the search. McGinley made no admissions and claimed not to know what the substance was, the court heard. He signed the caution memo with an ‘x’.

Gardaí discovered that McGinley had given them a false name and became aware of his true identity.

The white substance was sent to the forensic science lab for analysis and was confirmed as cocaine.

Solicitor for McGinley, Mr Rory O’Brien, said his client denied being in possession of any drug on the night in question.

One of the Gardaí involved in the search was unable to be present in court due to illness.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said that, in the absence of the officer, she had to give McGinley the benefit of doubt. The case was dismissed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media