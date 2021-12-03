Case dismissed of man who gave false name after drugs found

A Letterkenny man who gave a false name when arrested for a drugs offence has had his case dismissed.

Peter McGinley (34), of Glenwood Park, Letterkenny, told Gardaí that his name was ‘John McGinley’ when questioned in the early hours of February 11, 2021.

Gardaí were on patrol at 1.43am when they conducted a traffic stop at the junction of Oldtown and Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

Two males exited the vehicle, a taxi, before Gardaí approached.

Gardaí saw McGinley discard something from his pocket. He put his foot over the object, a red blue and red plastic wrapping containing white powder, which was later confirmed to be cocaine.

McGinley and his friend, as well as the vehicle, were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

More white powder was recovered during the search. McGinley made no admissions and claimed not to know what the substance was, the court heard. He signed the caution memo with an ‘x’.

Gardaí discovered that McGinley had given them a false name and became aware of his true identity.

The white substance was sent to the forensic science lab for analysis and was confirmed as cocaine.

Solicitor for McGinley, Mr Rory O’Brien, said his client denied being in possession of any drug on the night in question.

One of the Gardaí involved in the search was unable to be present in court due to illness.

Judge Deirdre Gearty said that, in the absence of the officer, she had to give McGinley the benefit of doubt. The case was dismissed.