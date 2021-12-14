Leaf blower, honda generator and copper stolen from primary school

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a theft that occurred at a primary school on the Convent Road in Letterkenny.
Garda Gráinne Doherty said the incident occurred between Saturday, December 11 at 2pm and Monday, December 13 at 7.30am.
There were a number of containers on the school grounds. The padlocks were broken to each container. An orange leaf blower, a honda generator and eight pieces of copper were taken.
If anyone has any information, or if they are approached to buy these items, they are asked to please call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
