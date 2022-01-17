Big numbers for 3k run/walk for Ashling Murphy in Letterkenny

Murdered teacher remembered at 3K event in Letterkenny
A 3k run/walk at Letterkenny Community Centre on Sunday attracted a large crowd as people gathered in memory of murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy.
A minute's silence was held before the event got underway.
Thanks are extended to all who took part and supported the event in any way, and to Sinead Gibson and family for the wonderful music.
