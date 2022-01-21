Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash at Letterkenny accident blackspot

Gardaí are at the scene of the crash on the outskirts of Letterkenny
The road at a notorious Letterkenny junction has reopened following an earlyer multi-vehicle road traffic accident
Divers were put in place after the collision at the Killyclug-Killylastin crossroads.
Gardaí, ambulance and fire service responded to the crash, which occurred at around 9pm.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision.
Serious injury was avoided in the crash and the road has fully reopened.
There have been repeated calls for safety measures at the junction, which has become an accident blackspot in recent years.
At a Municipal District meeting in 2018, in respond to a query from Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh, the Council said that the crossroads was ‘in a good condition and has appropriate vision lines’.
During a follow-up discussion on the matter in 2020, Councillor Kavanagh said: “The engineers don’t seem to see a problem at it, but the emergency services do.”
