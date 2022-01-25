Gate of coal merchant yard in Letterkenny was rammed in an effort to steal jeep

Thieves rammed a gate in efforts to steal a jeep from a coal yard in Letterkenny, gardaí believe.

The incident is reported to have occurred between last Monday morning and Sunday night, January 24 shortly before 12.30am.

Sergeant Eunan Walshe said: "The coal merchant premises close to the junction of the Canal Road and the Pearse Road. The gate to the yard was forced open and an attempt made to steal a jeep from the yard by ramming the gate."

Fortunately no property was stolen. CCTV has been viewed and gardaí obtained footage of a young male in dark clothing, wearing a coat with a fur hood, walk from the Pearse Road, in the Station Roundabout direction towards the premises. He left a short time later and walked in the same direction.

There were a number of taxis in the area at that time and gardaí are eager to speak to any of the taxi drivers who may have dashcam from the incident.

Anyone who can help gardaí with their investigation is urged to please call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station 074 91 67 100.