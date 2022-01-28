Covid-19 visiting restrictions eased at Letterkenny hospital

Visiting restrictions are being eased at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Visiting by appointment has been re-introduced at LUH and patients may have one visit per day lasting up to 30 minutes.

To make an appointment to visit a patient in a ward area, family members/visitors are asked to contact the ward or unit in advance (before 3pm). Appointments will be staggered across all ward areas each day at 6.30pm, 7.15pm and 8pm.

“Visitors will be asked to arrive at their scheduled visiting time to the main hospital entrance where their name will be checked on the approved list of visitors and they will be asked to complete a Covid-19 Risk Assessment Form,” a spokesperson for the Saolta University Health Care Group said.

“In line with current national guidance in relation to visiting hospitals, visitors will be asked to produce their EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity at the entrance. Visitors may be asked to show some photo ID to prove that the proof of immunity is theirs.

“There are exemptions from the requirement for the EU Digital Covid Certificate or HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity on compassionate grounds.”

Children should not visit the hospital at this time unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward manager.

Visitors will be required to follow public health guidance, including wearing a surgical mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly during their visit to the hospital.

Anyone planning to visit the hospital is asked to delay their visit if they have any symptoms of Covid-19, have been in contact with anyone with Covid-19 or are awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.



