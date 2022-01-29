Anger at latest dumping incident at Corravaddy Woods

The household waste was discarded at Corravaddy Woods
One of the most popular trails in Donegal has been hit by littering again.
Corravaddy Woods on the outskirts of Letterkenny, off the Drumkeen-Letterkenny road, has boomed in recent years.
Walkers, runners and cyclists extensively use the scenic amenity.
Those making their way through the wooded area on Saturday morning were angered by the latest incident of dumping.
Household waste has been discarded on the edge of the trail. Empty milk cartons, coffee cups and other items are strewn out of burst rubbish bags.
Illegal dumping has been a regular occurrence at Corravaddy. At one stage in recent years, it was even suggested that covert cameras were being considered in a big to identify the perpetrators.
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Corravaddy’s popularity has risen even further.
The trail offers stunning views of Lough Swilly and the surrounding areas.
