The Criminal Assets Bureau seize thousands of euro during morning raid

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), supported by the Milford District Drug Unit and the Customs Dog Unit, conducted a search operation in the county on Tuesday.
The target of the operation was referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau by a profiler attached to the Milford District. The operation involved the search of two locations and yielded details of a number of accounts in financial institutions.
The investigation to date has resulted in the seizure of cash totaling €15,530. A further €36,000 in funds was identified in three financial institutions.
The search operation marks a significant development in an investigation targeting individuals involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the county with direct links to a national organised crime group.
