Gang assault youths in Letterkenny town park

Letterkenny Town Park
Gardaí are appealing to the public for information after three teenagers were set upon by a gang of males while playing football in the townpark. The incident happened in Letterkenny at 8.30pm.
Gardaí are pursuing all avenues of investigation.
You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.
Members of the public have received the text message in recent days which claims they must pay a customs fee to release a package
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.