Woman arrives home to find intruder standing on her stairs

A woman was left reeling after she opened the door of her home to find an intruder standing on her stairs.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 29 at Whitethorn Park in Letterkenny at around 9.45pm.
The lady left her home immediately. It was established later that the male had entered the home via the rear of the home.
The man was wearing a dark top and jeans.
Anybody with any information or dashcam footage form the area at the time is asked to contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67100.
