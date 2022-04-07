Motorists advised to use alternative routes during Letterkenny road works

Road works are to take place on Letterkenny’s Glencar Road next week
Donegal County Council says the essential road works will take place from April 11 to 17 from 8am to 6pm. Traffic management will be in place from McGovern Road to Ard Na Rí crossroads.
The council is advising motorists to use alternative routes while the work is being carried out.
